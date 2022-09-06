Evacuations Ordered in Hemet Due to Fairview Fire. Here's What to Know

The Fairview fire has already scorched 2,400 acres of Riverside County, killed two people, injured a third and destroyed at least seven houses -- all in less than 24 hours since it was first reported.

The rapidly spreading fire has prompted the Riverside Fire Department and CAL Fire to issue evacuation orders for some nearby residents, and evacuation warnings for others.

Here's what to know if you're in the danger zone.

Residents in the following area are ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as firefighters fight the Fairview wildfire:

East of State Street

South of Stetson Avenue

West of Fairview Avenue

North of Cactus Valley Road

An evacuation shelter, run with the assistance of the Red Cross has been set up for those fleeing the area.

An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet, located at 2245 Titan Trail.

Evacuees meeting at Tahquitz High School can bring their small animals with them. Animal services will assist them with their small animals.

Residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning:

East of Fairview Avenue

South of Stetson Avenue and Via Vientecito

West of where Forest Route 5S15 turns into Rouse Hill Truck Trail

North of Cactus Valley Road

An evacuation warning means those residents do not need to leave immediately, but fire officials asked those residents to be ready to go at a moment's notice, especially as the Fairview Fire moves quickly and has moved in unexpected ways since it began burning.

What Should I Put in My Emergency Bag?

The American Red Cross has a list of items that every household should keep in a backpack or bag in case of a natural disaster.

Those items include: