Evacuations Ordered in Hemet Due to Fairview Fire. Here's What to Know

The Fairview fire has already scorched 2,400 acres of Riverside County, killed two people, injured a third and destroyed at least seven houses -- all in less than 24 hours since it was first reported.
The rapidly spreading fire has prompted the Riverside Fire Department and CAL Fire to issue evacuation orders for some nearby residents, and evacuation warnings for others.
Here's what to know if you're in the danger zone.
Residents in the following area are ordered to leave their homes for their own safety as firefighters fight the Fairview wildfire:
- East of State Street
- South of Stetson Avenue
- West of Fairview Avenue
- North of Cactus Valley Road
An evacuation shelter, run with the assistance of the Red Cross has been set up for those fleeing the area.
An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet, located at 2245 Titan Trail.
Evacuees meeting at Tahquitz High School can bring their small animals with them. Animal services will assist them with their small animals.
Updates can be found on the American Red Cross Southern California Region Twitter account.
Residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning:
- East of Fairview Avenue
- South of Stetson Avenue and Via Vientecito
- West of where Forest Route 5S15 turns into Rouse Hill Truck Trail
- North of Cactus Valley Road
An evacuation warning means those residents do not need to leave immediately, but fire officials asked those residents to be ready to go at a moment's notice, especially as the Fairview Fire moves quickly and has moved in unexpected ways since it began burning.
What Should I Put in My Emergency Bag?
The American Red Cross has a list of items that every household should keep in a backpack or bag in case of a natural disaster.
Those items include:
- First aid materials, including but not limited to bandages, gauze, scissors, cut and rash creams, antiseptic cream, antihistamine tablets, cough syrup, alcohol towels, eye drops, distilled water and insurance cards.
- If you take any medications, include a list of your medicines and enough doses for one week.
- A whistle, in case you need to call for help or assist a rescue team in finding you.
- A flashlight and spare batteries.
- A poncho to stay dry in case of rain.
- A change of thermal clothing.
- A plastic bag with soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, cotton, cleaning towels, lotion, disposable tissues, razors and feminine towels.
- A plastic bag with a copy of your identification, license, passport and social security.
- Goggles to protect your eyes from dust and other hazards.
- A gallon of water per person, providing enough water for between 3 and 4 days.
- Extra phone chargers and a portable charger to charge on the go.
- If you add food to your emergency kit, make sure it is non-perishable.
- A self-charging radio.
- Cash, in case you cannot access an ATM during an emergency.