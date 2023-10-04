Experience a spooktacular time at the L.A. Zoo with Halloween festivities

The LA Zoo is transforming into a spooktcular wonderland the last two weekends of October to get into the Halloween spirit.

The delightful and eerie entertainment at the LA Zoo will be included with general admission or GLAZA membership. As part of the fun, the zoo organized a set of “Boot-tiful” activities to discover:

Trick-or-treating

Animal pumpkin feedings

Spooky story time readings

Costumes are encouraged; however, masks, weapons, and obscenity are prohibited. The event begins on Oct. 21-22 and concludes on Oct. 28 and 29.

To learn more, you can visit the LA Zoo website.