Extreme Heat to Loosen Its Grip on SoCal This Weekend

After a second straight day of higher-than-normal temperatures on Friday, some cooling arrives this weekend.

More unseasonably warm weather is in the forecast for Southern California Friday before temperatures drop this weekend.

Inland areas including the San Fernando Valley, will swelter in 90- and 100-degree heat, but the high temperatures are expected to ease over the weekend after
a two-day stay.

Humidity levels will range between 8 and 15 percent Friday, with north-northeast wind gusts of 35 mph -- creating an increased potential for brush fires, especially for mountain areas, wind-prone valleys and coastal areas. A ridge of high pressure over California will strengthen through Frida, resulting in above-average temperatures west of the mountains and High Desert through Friday

Similar conditions are in the forecast through Saturday in the low deserts.

The forecast called for sunny skies and high temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees in the San Fernando Valley, followed by highs in the 80s on Saturday. High in the 90s are also predicted for the San Gabriel, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys as well as Orange County inland areas.

Records could be broken in Riverside, Lake Elsinore, Lancaster, Idyllwild and elsewhere. Woodland Hills came close to a record high Thursday, but was off by a degree.

The heat will begin to ease by 9 p.m. Friday. By Saturday, the temperatures are expected to range between the 70s and 80s in most areas.

West winds will become strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts by late Saturday and continue through Sunday. A warming trend will begin on Monday and continue much of the coming week as high pressure rebuilds over the Southwest.'

