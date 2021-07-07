FAA Awards More Than $20M in Grants to Mitigate Noise Around LAX

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $21.9 million in grants for residential noise mitigation for more than 1,300 residences near Los Angeles International Airport, Rep. Maxine Waters announced Tuesday.
A $9.9 million grant will go to the Los Angeles County Development Authority for about 680 homes in the Lennox, Athens, and Del Aire unincorporated communities.
A $6.6 million will benefit more than 310 residences in Westchester and El Segundo.
An approximately $5.3 million grant will benefit more than 330 Inglewood residences.
"I am pleased to help make these grants available to my district, where I have received numerous complaints year in and year out about airport noise emanating from LAX," said Waters, D-Los Angeles.
For more information on residential noise mitigation, Inglewood residents can contact Bettye Griffith, director of the City of Inglewood's Residential Sound Insulation Program, at 310-412-5289.
Residents of unincorporated communities in Los Angeles County near LAX can contact the following people:
- Bill Pro, by phone 626-586-1836 or email Bill.Pro@lacda.org;
- Leonor Pacillas, from the LACDA RSIP project, at 626-586-1815, or her email Leonor.Pacillas@lacda.org.
Residents of the City of Los Angeles or the City of El Segundo can contact Mark Adams, Los Angeles World Airports, at 424-646-5114 or his email madams2@lawa.org.