Facebook

Facebook and Instagram users in Los Angeles report problems

Users reported trouble using Facebook at Instagram Wednesday morning in Southern California and across the country.

By Jonathan Lloyd

In this photo illustration, the Meta logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo on October 29, 2021 in Paris, France.
Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

Thousands of social media users in Los Angeles and across the country reported problems Wednesday morning using Facebook and Instagram, according to the website Down Detector.

Just before 10 a.m., Down Detector showed a spike in reports of Facebook users reporting the platform was down, or working intermittently, with more than 50,000 users reporting problems.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The site's live outage map show high rates of reporting in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Boston, among other cities.

Nationwide, there were about 90,000 reports of Facebook access problems.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Users also reported problems loading Instagram.

According to Down Detector's heat map, the highest number of Instagram outages was reported in New York and Chicago.

A post shared on Instagram's X account indicated the company is aware of the problem

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Malibu 4 hours ago

Live updates: Franklin Fire reaches nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

Wildfires 5 hours ago

Thousands under evacuation orders as Franklin Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

"We know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram," the post said. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience."

Refresh page for updates.

This article tagged under:

FacebookInstagram
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us