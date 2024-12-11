Facebook and Instagram users in Los Angeles report problems

Thousands of social media users in Los Angeles and across the country reported problems Wednesday morning using Facebook and Instagram, according to the website Down Detector.

Just before 10 a.m., Down Detector showed a spike in reports of Facebook users reporting the platform was down, or working intermittently, with more than 50,000 users reporting problems.

The site's live outage map show high rates of reporting in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Boston, among other cities.

Nationwide, there were about 90,000 reports of Facebook access problems.

Users also reported problems loading Instagram.

According to Down Detector's heat map, the highest number of Instagram outages was reported in New York and Chicago.

A post shared on Instagram's X account indicated the company is aware of the problem

"We know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram," the post said. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience."

