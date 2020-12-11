Lancaster

Failure to Wear a Mask in Public in Lancaster Will Be Considered a Misdemeanor

Municipal authorities had already approved an ordinance, on April 3, on the use of masks in public.

By NBC Los Angeles Staff

In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, people wear face masks in Chinatown as the city continues the re-opening efforts following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

The City of Lancaster recently passed an ordinance authorizing authorities to enforce the use of face coverings, making it a misdemeanor to refuse to comply with this rule.

Municipal authorities had already approved an ordinance, on April 3, on the use of masks in public. However, with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster and throughout the region, the city council decided to take this action, according to a statement from the city council of that city.

The new ordinance, according to Lancaster authorities, modifies the city's municipal code so that anyone who doesn't wear a mask in public, faces a misdemeanor charge.

“The goal of this ordinance, and of our law enforcement in Lancaster in general, is to promote peace, safety, and public welfare in our communities,” Mayor Parris said. “While I would hope everyone knows by now the importance of wearing a mask, the fact that violations are now misdemeanors is one more reason to do the right thing and mask up.”

Lancaster Dec 7

Father Charged in Decapitation of Son, Daughter in Lancaster

LA County Dec 2

LA County Sets New Daily COVID-19 Cases Record, Hospitalizations Also Hit New High

coronavirus pandemic Dec 3

Program That Helps Veterans Deal With Trauma Helps Health Care Workers Strained by Pandemic

This article tagged under:

LancasterCOVID-19face masksmask mandate
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us