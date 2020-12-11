Failure to Wear a Mask in Public in Lancaster Will Be Considered a Misdemeanor

The City of Lancaster recently passed an ordinance authorizing authorities to enforce the use of face coverings, making it a misdemeanor to refuse to comply with this rule.

Municipal authorities had already approved an ordinance, on April 3, on the use of masks in public. However, with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster and throughout the region, the city council decided to take this action, according to a statement from the city council of that city.

Mayor R. Rex Parris & City Council voted during the December 8 Council Meeting to approve Ordinance No. 1078 which authorizes the City of Lancaster to enforce the mandatory public use of masks & makes any violation of the mask requirement a misdemeanor. https://t.co/4ucAHPHUvR. pic.twitter.com/OXqMkssa6O — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancaster) December 10, 2020

The new ordinance, according to Lancaster authorities, modifies the city's municipal code so that anyone who doesn't wear a mask in public, faces a misdemeanor charge.

“The goal of this ordinance, and of our law enforcement in Lancaster in general, is to promote peace, safety, and public welfare in our communities,” Mayor Parris said. “While I would hope everyone knows by now the importance of wearing a mask, the fact that violations are now misdemeanors is one more reason to do the right thing and mask up.”