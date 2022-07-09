Apple Valley

Families of Children Killed in Off-Roading Hit-and-Run Host Fundraiser

The families of 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and 11-year-old Christina Bird host fundraiser to honor their lives.

Jacob Martinez a 12-year-old and 11-year-old Christina Bird who were killed in the San Bernardino County desert in an off-roading hit-and-run are honored by their families in fundraiser.

The families posted a flyer saying that taco plates, desserts, and Mustache Mikes were going to be sold. All the funds raised would go directly to the families.

The fundraiser held in Riverside will take place July 9 until 9 p.m. and July 10 noon until 6 p.m.

The driver of the ATV that is believed to have cashed and killed the two children on July 4 weekend has not been found.

The families continue to call on the driver to turn themselves in.

