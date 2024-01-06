Victorville

Family faces repairs after fireworks land on Victorville home

By Staff Reports

A family in Victorville is now facing major repairs to their house after fireworks landed on the roof New Year's Eve.

The fireworks exploded, going through the ceiling and destroying a bedroom in the home. 

The family says it happened around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 and fortunately everyone was downstairs.

No one was hurt, but there was concern for two young children and the mother of the family because they were  exposed to fiberglass and debris.

The family is now working with their insurance company to help with repairs. 

The Victorville Fire Department says this incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers with using fireworks.

