Family Hosts Vigil for Compton Man Killed During Street Takeover

The family of a Compton man killed during a street takeover held a vigil in his honor to demand action and fight for stricter laws.

Raymond Olivares was hit and killed in February during an illegal street takeover. His family held a vigil Sunday night on what was supposed to be his 28th birthday.

Overwhelmed by grief, the Olivares family lit candles and shared memories to honor a life taken too soon.

The family wants tougher penalties for participants of dangerous and illegal street racing that happens nearly every weekend across LA.

"I miss him so much, we had so many plans and he's not here anymore," said Maria Rivas Cruz, Olivares fiancé.

Rivas Cruz and Olivares were hit in February by a driver participating in an illegal street takeover. The two were struck while crossing the street to go home. Olivares was killed in the crash and Rivas Cruz suffered severe injuries.

"It hurts that they took him from us, they took that fatherly figure that we had," said Cindi Enamorado.

Enamorado has been fighting for tougher penalties for those who participate in street takeovers, a dangerous trend that happens every weekend across LA. She's been working with lawmakers and community leaders to try and make a difference.

"We have a public health crisis on the streets in this community across Southern California and we need to treat it as such," said Damian Kevitt, the executive director for Streets Are For Everyone.

Kevitt has been pushing for AB 645 which is a bill that would authorize the use of speed cameras on high injury streets.

"Sadly this could have been approved in previous years and could've prevented Raymond's death and so many other people," Kevitt said.

Cracking down on reckless driving is a priority for Compton City Councilmember Jonathan Bowers, who says this can no longer be tolerated in Compton.

"This murder, this egregious public safety problem and I'm going to do everything I can in my power to push forward legislation to combat this problem and implement some of the most severe penalties out there," Bowers said.

They said the 21-year-old driver who struck Olivares and his fiancé has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.