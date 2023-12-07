Family of father killed in South LA hit-and-run seeks help to find the driver

The family of a man who was killed in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run is asking the public to help turn the driver in.

The fatal crash happened Nov. 7, when 37-year-old Miguel Urias, a father of two, left on his motorcycle to visit his mother in South LA.

“I miss him and love him, and we all miss him, and we want him here,” said Diana Roman Saenz, wife of Urias.

Surveillance footage shows a speeding car sideswipe Urias, throwing him off his motorcycle and killing him instantly. The driver fled.

“I have this huge void. This is a huge, huge void that I just know he is missing,” said Saenz. "I feel like it’s just a dream, that I’m going to wake up, and he’s going to walk through the door and call me."

Saenz and their two children, just 9 and 13, are broken but determined to find the person responsible for his death.

“We need to get some leads. That is why we are asking for the public’s help if they were walking, if they were driving, if they were in that area, it’s such a busy area, so if they saw anything, please contact us or the police so they can help us,” Saenz said.

Saenz has posted fliers where the accident happened.

"He worked hard. He loved his family. He loved his kids, he would spend any time he could with them and do new adventures with them,” Saenz said.

Saenz said this incident cannot go unsolved and that she needs the person who took Urias away from her and her children to be held accountable.

“He was the love of my life,” said Saenz.