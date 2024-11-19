West Hollywood

Family speaks out after mother killed in crash; Influencer now facing murder

The crash happened on Oct. 10 in West Hollywood.

The grieving family of an 83-year-old woman who was killed in a crash last month in West Hollywood says the loss of the family matriarch has been too much to bear.

Esther Abouab died in a car crash on Oct. 10 as she and her husband were traveling near the intersection of Fountain and Spaulding Avenues. There, the couple and another driver crashed, causing the couple’s car to be pushed into a parking garage, Abouab died at the scene and her husband was left seriously injured.

“My mom was so full of life. She loved to sing and dance and she was an artist and every expression of her came out in every day,” said Greg Morris, Abouab’s son.

According to Morris, his parents were married for more than 50 years. Now, his father is continuing to recover from the crash that took the life of his beloved wife.

“We’re all going to walk through life with a big hole in our heart and my poor father … there’s no words on the pain and anguish that my father is going to have to live with for the rest of his life,” Morris said. “It’s just devastating.”

The other driver, who was identified as social media influencer Garrett Bruno, is now facing several charges, including murder, reckless driving and battery on a peace officer.

“We’re not well,” Morris said. “My family is in complete anguish over the senseless and violent murder of my precious mother. She was the glue of our family and really the center of all our universe.”

NBC4 has reached out to Bruno's attorney for comment.

