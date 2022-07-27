Father Charged With Murder in Death of Son Found Unconscious in Bathtub

A father was charged Wednesday with murder and assault in the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub.

Darwin Reyes, 32, is scheduled for an Aug. 23 arraignment on one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested after the boy was found unconscious Monday in a bathtub by officers who responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Marathon Street in East Hollywood, police said. The officers reported vomit and blood in the bedroom and bathroom, where they found the child unconscious and not breathing, police said.

The boy also had injuries to his face, according to prosecutors. He died at a hospital.

Reyes was arrested Monday night.

The child's grandfather identified him to NBCLA as Mason Reyes. Guadalupe Reyes, who also lives in the same building, said he wasn’t home at the time and doesn’t know what happened.

He said his son had custody of Mason, who is his child from a previous relationship. They lived at the apartment with Reyes' current girlfriend and two little girls who weren’t home when the boy died.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the LAPD's Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division or Detective Patterson, at (213) 486-0577.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services provided the following statement regarding the case to NBCLA:

"As an agency dedicated to the safety and well-being of children, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is deeply saddened by the death of the child in Hollywood. We mourn with the community over this tragedy.

"While we understand the public’s interest in the well-being of children from the community who may be receiving supportive services from DCFS, state law prohibits us from commenting on our possible involvement with families. State confidentiality laws protect children and families from emotional distress and stigmatization while sensitive family issues are resolved.

"As a reminder, suspicions of child abuse and neglect may be reported 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling the Child Protection Hotline at 800-540-4000."