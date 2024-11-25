Los Angeles

Father of missing Hawaii woman dies in apparent suicide in Los Angeles: LAPD

Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance was reported after she missed a connecting flight from LAX to New York, where she was supposed to meet with family.

By Missael Soto and Eric Leonard

The father of a missing Hawaii woman, Ryan Kobayashi, has died after an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 58-year-old father had been searching for his daughter, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi, after she missed her connecting flight to New York from LAX. Hannah was supposed to meet with family on Nov. 8, according to family.

Kobayashi died after jumping off from a parking structure near LAX sometime around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police confirm.

A vigil was held outside of Crypto.com Arena Thursday for Hannah, who is still missing.

On Nov. 11, family members say they received strange text messages from Hannah about someone trying to steal her identity. All calls that day went straight to voicemail. The family has not heard from her since.

The family of a woman who vanished from LAX after missing her connecting flight is pleading with the public and police, to help find her. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2024.

Surveillance footage shows Kobayashi boarding a Metro at Pico Station at 10 p.m. on Nov. 18.

“We’re trying to make them take us seriously because it’s been 11 days,” said Laire Pidgeon, Kobayashi’s aunt. “Just because she doesn’t have a mental illness and just because she is not elderly doesn’t mean something didn’t happen to her.”

Kobayashi was last seen wearing black leggings, a tie-dye sweatshirt, and a green backpack. 

Any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to LAPD.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

