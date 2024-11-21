Family of missing woman from Hawaii to rally outside Crypto.com arena

The family of a woman from Hawaii who disappeared after arriving at LAX will be rallying in Los Angeles on Thursday to try and gather some leads on where she might be.

The rally is set to take place at the Crypto.com arena at 3p.m. where the family is calling on volunteers to help find her.

According to her aunt, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayash traveled from Maui to Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

She arrived at LAX and was supposed to make a connecting flight to New York but never made it.

Kobayashi’s family says they know she visited the Grove on Sunday and that was the last time they heard from her.