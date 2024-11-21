Los Angeles

Family of missing woman from Hawaii to rally outside Crypto.com arena

She arrived at LAX and was supposed to make a connecting flight to New York but never made it. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a woman from Hawaii who disappeared after arriving at LAX will be rallying in Los Angeles on Thursday to try and gather some leads on where she might be.

The rally is set to take place at the Crypto.com arena at 3p.m. where the family is calling on volunteers to help find her.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to her aunt, 30-year-old Hannah Kobayash traveled from Maui to Los Angeles on Nov. 8. 

She arrived at LAX and was supposed to make a connecting flight to New York but never made it. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kobayashi’s family says they know she visited the Grove on Sunday and that was the last time they heard from her.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us