Father of 5 Killed in Long Beach Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for the driver who killed a father of five in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach.

Eduardo "Tito" Corral died at a hospital Tuesday, four days after he was hit near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Market Street.

Family members remembered Corral as a joyful man, always respectful and an exemplary father.

"I don't know how to feel, I don't know whether to feel upset or sad, or lost, I don't know," Petrie Cruz, Corral's sister said.

Corral was crossing the street outside the crosswalk when a car driving north on Atlantic Avenue hit him, the Long Beach Police Department said. Police officers found him in the center median of Atlantic Avenue north of 53rd Street around 9:16 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LBPD detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 TIPS" app visiting the LA Crime Stoppers website.