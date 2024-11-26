Father and son from Menifee graduate college at the same time

A Southern California father and son graduated from Southern New Hampshire University together, traveling more than 3,000 miles to accept their diplomas, the school announced Nov. 23.

David Perez, 52, who lives in Menifee, was born in Mexico and began working at Kentucky Fried Chicken in his teens.

Today, he works as the Senior Manager of Global Operating Systems at Taco Bell International.

Through his employer, Perez took classes online and earned a B.S. in Business Administration.

“This accomplishment sets a powerful example for my children,” Perez said. “By going back to school, I'm teaching them the value of persistence and the importance of investing in yourself.”

His son Angel Perez, 24, earned a B.S. in Human Services.

“I never thought I’d be graduating college with my dad,” Perez said. “It’s a very emotional feeling just being here and him being my biggest role model forever. To graduate alongside him, it’s just a very happy moment for us.”