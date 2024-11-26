Southern California

Father and son from Menifee graduate college at the same time

The duo traveled to New Hampshire to accept their diplomas

By Benjamin Gamson

David Perez, 52, and Angel Perez, 24, both graduated from Southern New Hampshire University at their commencement ceremony Nov. 23.
Southern New Hampshire University

A Southern California father and son graduated from Southern New Hampshire University together, traveling more than 3,000 miles to accept their diplomas, the school announced Nov. 23.

David Perez, 52, who lives in Menifee, was born in Mexico and began working at Kentucky Fried Chicken in his teens. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Today, he works as the Senior Manager of Global Operating Systems at Taco Bell International. 

Through his employer, Perez took classes online and earned a B.S. in Business Administration. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“This accomplishment sets a powerful example for my children,” Perez said. “By going back to school, I'm teaching them the value of persistence and the importance of investing in yourself.” 

His son Angel Perez, 24, earned a B.S. in Human Services.  

“I never thought I’d be graduating college with my dad,” Perez said. “It’s a very emotional feeling just being here and him being my biggest role model forever. To graduate alongside him, it’s just a very happy moment for us.”

Education Nov 15

More states are ditching exams as high school graduation requirements

Jobs Sep 23

The 5 highest-paying associate degrees — all help you earn over $100,000

This article tagged under:

Southern California
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us