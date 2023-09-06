FDA issues warning for e-cigarettes disguised as SpongeBob, Mario toys and highlighters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for retailers selling illegal e-cigarettes disguised as toys, food items and school supplies.

The FDA sent warning letters to 15 online retailers that carry these products designed to look like highlighters, plushies and drink items.

“The design of these products is a shamelessly egregious attempt to target kids,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “It’s a tough sell that adults using e-cigarettes to transition away from cigarettes need them to look like SpongeBob in order to do so successfully.”

Some of these include cartoon characters like “SpongeBob,” “Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear,” and “Mario.”

As the school year starts for many children, the FDA also wants to raise awareness for teachers, parents and families to know of these products.

The products being sold online are not authorized by the FDA, “which is a requirement under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act to legally market a new tobacco product.”

“CTP will continue to closely monitor all those in the supply chain, including retailers, for compliance with federal law,” said Ann Simoneau, J.D., M.B.A, director of the Office of Compliance and Enforcement within FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “As always, we will hold anyone accountable that sells unauthorized tobacco products labeled, advertised, and/or designed to encourage use by our nation’s youth."

The FDA recently launched the Vaping Prevention and Education Resource Center, an online hub with free science-based lesson plans and materials to help teachers spot stealth and disposable e-cigarettes and to help students understand the dangers associated with e-cigarette use and nicotine addiction, their website stated.