February storms soak SoCal. How much rain did we get this time?

Southern California started the month of February with moderate to heavy rainfalls, accompanied by gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

It all started with scattered showers Wednesday night, but by Thursday early morning, some parts of Southern California saw flooded roadways and hazardous driving conditions.

The LA basin and valleys as well as coastal areas were forecast to receive between 1 to 3 inches of rain this time around. In mountain areas, 4 to 5 inches of rain was expected.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

As LA County saw heavier rain during the early morning hours, more rainfall was record in El Segundo with 2.12 inches between 12:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Agoura recorded 2.13 inches of rain during the same 12-hour period.

During the same time span, Carbon Creek Channel in Orange County received nearly 2.5 inches of rain while Seal Beach saw a rainfall amount of 2.7 inches.

Because of the heavy rainfall amount during a short span of time, a flash flood warning was issued for Southern LA County during the morning hours. A flood advisory was in effect in Orange and Ventura counties, impacting rivers, creeks and other flood-prone areas.

So far this year, the LA area has recorded over 6.6 inches of rain, still below the average rainfall amount of 7.13 inches.

"We are catching up as the rain continues to accumulate today, and we have another potentially wetter system starting on Sunday," NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon said.

LA County public health officials warned beachgoers to avoid all water contact through this Sunday because there are potentially higher bacteria levels especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.