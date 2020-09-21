Palm Springs

Felon Charged in Shooting at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs

Along with an attempted murder charge, Gomez faces sentence-enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, and committing a crime while out on bail.

By City News Service

Getty Images

An attempted murder charge was filed Monday against a felon accused of shooting a man inside a Palm Springs casino parking garage last week.

Jose Arlando Gomez, 28, of Palm Springs was arrested last Tuesday on Nelson Avenue in Coachella in connection with the shooting that occurred the previous day at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Gomez, who remains in custody without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday via video conference before a judge at the Banning Justice Center.

The Palm Springs Police Department has not offered a possible motive or said whether the men knew each other.

Officers were sent to the casino about 3 a.m. and found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from gunshot wounds in the casino's parking structure.

At the time of the shooting, Gomez was out on bail in a separate ammunition-related felony case. He has documented felony convictions in Riverside County, including possessing a controlled substance while armed and possessing a controlled substance for sale, court records show.

