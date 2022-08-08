Echo Park

Fences Were Torn at Echo Park Sending a Message

Fences up around Echo Park were torn down Sunday night as individuals were trying to send a message.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBC Universal, Inc.

Late Sunday night a group of people tore down fences and posted signs at Echo Park trying to send a message.

About 20 to 30 people rode their bikes into the fences knocking them down potentially trying to send a message about how the park is regulated.

Echo Park was closed for a couple of months to allow for $500,000 worth of renovations.

The park has been open for over a year but has had fencing surrounding it the entire time.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Around 9 p.m. LAPD responded to a call but by the time they arrived people were already gone.

Back in March 2021 the LAPD closed the park down as an effort to remove homeless encampments and preform renovations to the park.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Life Connected 41 mins ago

Life Connected: Transforming Lives Through the Art of Dance

windsor hills crash 1 hour ago

Windsor Hills Crash Survivor Saw Terrifying ‘Ball of Fire' Behind Her SUV

Echo Park had one of the largest homeless encampments in LA.

After the park reopened the fencing around it remained.

Park rangers will be back Monday trying to put the fences back up.

This article tagged under:

Echo Parkfencing
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us