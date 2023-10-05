Final farewell in San Francisco for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Funeral services for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall.

Feinstein, a centrist Democrat and champion of liberal causes who was elected to the Senate in 1992, passed away in her home in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29. She was 90.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at the memorial.

On Wednesday, mourners streamed into San Francisco City Hall to pay their respects to Feinstein, whose casket was on display. City Hall is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress.

Thursday’s service will mark the end of two days of events in the city that launched Feinstein’s political career.

A recorded message from President Joe Biden will be played at the memorial, where U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, are also scheduled to speak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, himself a former San Francisco mayor, and former California Gov. Jerry Brown are also expected to be in attendance. A livestream is planned for the service, which will be closed to the public.

In a statement, Newsom called Feinstein "a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace."

"She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation," he said. "There is simply nobody who possessed the poise, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein."

Days after the senator’s passing, Newsom appointed former union leader and Democratic insider Laphonza Butler. She was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming only the third Black female senator in U.S. history.