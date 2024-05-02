What's the Buzz? There's a new Disneyland summer ticket offer for 3-day park visits

What to Know Disneyland Resort 2024 Limited-Time Summer Ticket and Hotel Offers

3-Day, 1-Park tickets go on sale May 29; use your ticket Monday-Thursday from June 10 through Sept. 26, 2024; park reservations are required

Several happenings at the Anaheim theme parks will take place during that stretch, like Pixar Fest, the return of "Fantasmic," and the kick-off of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Stepping inside a Pixar animated feature and enjoying its sweet and colorful world, a world where friendships are central and staying true to yourself is something to be celebrated, is likely the not-so-secret wish of many fans.

Those fans are getting the opportunity to connect with those tenderhearted touchstones at Pixar Fest, an ebullient event happening daily, through Aug. 4, at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Now there's a fresh way to find that friendly vibe over a longer visit: The Happiest Place on Earth just unveiled a new Limited-Time Summer Ticket, as well as some hotel offers, and the news is nice for Pixar-loving people: The deal will be available throughout much of Pixar Fest.

Oh yes, and the return of "Fantasmic" to Disneyland Park — that happens May 24 — and the first few weeks of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort and Plaza de la Familia, too (circle Aug. 23 on your calendar, should you want to begin the haunting fun on day one).

As for the summer-spanning offer? A 3-day, 1-park ticket, good Monday-Thursday, will be priced at $149 for a child and $249 for an adult.

Tickets go on sale May 29, and they may be used from June 10 through Sept. 26 (just keep the Monday-to-Thursday window in mind).

Choosing an upgrade when you purchase, should you want to fold Genie+ into your visit or a Park Hopper? That's possible, too.

There's also savings to Pix, er, pick from among some of the Disneyland Resort hotels, which include Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel, and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, with 20% savings available Sunday through Thursday.

For the full and festive complement of ticket offers and hotel deals, Buzz by this page now.