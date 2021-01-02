Fire Destroys 14 Businesses At Two-Story Moreno Valley Strip Mall

Firefighters knocked down a stubborn, three- alarm structure fire this morning that caused a partial collapse of a two-story Moreno Valley strip mall and destroyed 14 out of the 17 businesses there.

The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the mall at Indian Street and Sunnymead Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A third-alarm was called at 11:58 p.m. due to intense fire conditions and the size of the building. Riverside city and Corona fire departments sent units to assist the county in fighting the blaze, officials said.

A total of 75 firefighters were on the scene. At 12:08 a.m. Saturday, firefighters reported about one-fourth of the structure had collapsed but that all firefighters were accounted for.

The fire was under control at 2:02 a.m., according to the RCFD, adding that there were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.