Fire destroys historic California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey

Two firefighters injured in the fire were treated at a hospital and released.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

Two firefighters were injured in a fire that destroyed the historic California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Admiralty Way. The injured firefighters were released from a hospital Tuesday morning.

Flames tore through the clubhouse. No other injuries were reported. None of the boats in the marina appeared to be damaged.

Members said the club holds a special place in their hearts.

"It doesn't feel like a yacht club at all," said member Jeff Jackson. "I call it my "Cheers" bar because it's just so warm and inviting. I was crushed just thinking about it. Such a great place."

The clubhouse and offices are open Wednesday through Sunday, but the docks and grounds are accessible at any time, according to the club's website. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside when the fire started.

The club offers dining and space for social events.

The yacht club was founded in 1922 in Wilmington Harbor near San Pedro. The current club in Marina del Rey was built in 1967.

