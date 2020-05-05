South LA

Fire Erupts at South LA Pallet Yard

A fire erupted at a South Los Angeles pallet yard Tuesday night.

The fire, burning near the intersection of 57th Street and Bandera Street, resulted in a large response as it threatened nearby homes.

Gil Leyvas reported seeing multiple explosions, with power lines ablaze.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Heat Wave 4 hours ago

LA County Opening Cooling Centers as Another Heat Wave Arrives

Riverside County 5 hours ago

Riverside County to Open Eight More Coronavirus Testing Sites

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the conflagration around 11 p.m., with firefighters from both the county and city fire departments fighting to control the fire.

People from nearby homes were seen on the streets, appearing to be evacuated.

This article tagged under:

South LAfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us