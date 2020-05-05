Fire Erupts at South LA Pallet Yard

A fire erupted at a South Los Angeles pallet yard Tuesday night.

The fire, burning near the intersection of 57th Street and Bandera Street, resulted in a large response as it threatened nearby homes.

Gil Leyvas reported seeing multiple explosions, with power lines ablaze.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the conflagration around 11 p.m., with firefighters from both the county and city fire departments fighting to control the fire.

People from nearby homes were seen on the streets, appearing to be evacuated.