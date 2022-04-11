Fire Burns UPS Customer Center in Lancaster

A fire burned a building and several delivery trucks Monday at a UPS Customer Center in Lancaster.

The fire was burning in the 200 block of West Avenue L.

Video showed a large cloud of smoke rising from the area in the desert north of Los Angeles.

At least six delivery trucks appeared to be damaged in the fire. It was not immediately clear whether any packages were inside the trucks.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

**UPDATE**

The #LIC was balanced to a second alarm fire, which brought approximately 70 firefighters to the fight. The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers. Knock down reported at 10:02 AM. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 11, 2022

"The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,'' the fire department said in a statement.

The fire was knocked down at about 10 a.m.

UPS said in a statement to NBCLA that it is cooperating with authorities. It was not immediately clear how deliveries will be impacted by the fire.