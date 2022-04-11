Lancaster

Fire Burns UPS Customer Center in Lancaster

Video showed several trucks on fire at the UPS Customer Center north of Los Angeles.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A fire burned a building and several delivery trucks Monday at a UPS Customer Center in Lancaster.

The fire was burning in the 200 block of West Avenue L.

Video showed a large cloud of smoke rising from the area in the desert north of Los Angeles.

At least six delivery trucks appeared to be damaged in the fire. It was not immediately clear whether any packages were inside the trucks.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

"The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,'' the fire department said in a statement.

The fire was knocked down at about 10 a.m.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

home invasion 3 hours ago

Robbers Take Cash, Jewelry, Cell Phones in Riverside Home Invasion

inmates search 3 hours ago

Inmate Sought After Walking Away From Southern California Re-Entry Facility

UPS said in a statement to NBCLA that it is cooperating with authorities. It was not immediately clear how deliveries will be impacted by the fire.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us