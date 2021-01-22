Firefighters Battle Flames in Hollywood Neighborhood

Firefighters are battling a house fire Friday in a Hollywood neighborhood.

At least one vacant house is on fire in the 1200 block of North Bronson Avenue. Nearby buildings, including a three-story apartment, were threatened by flames.

One person was rescued from a neighboring house and brought to an ambulance. Details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

