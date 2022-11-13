Fire in Beverly Hills Destroys Carport, Three Vehicles and Motorcycle

A fire in Beverly Hills destroyed a detached carport, three vehicles and a motorcycle, with some minor extension into the attic space of an apartment building, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters dispatched at 6:03 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Shirley Place had the blaze out at 6:28 p.m., said Beverly Hills Fire Department Battalion Chief David Perusse.

"All residents were evacuated from the buildings adjacent to the fire by BHPD, from 401 to 435 Shirley,'' Perusse said. "Two residents were relocated for the night until a Building and Safety representative can inspect the apartment units.''

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused between $500,000 and $650,000 in damage, he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.