Fire in North Hollywood sends large plume of smoke in the air

A hazardous materials crew was requested.

By Missael Soto

The Los Angeles Fire Department was battling an exterior structure fire in North Hollywood that sent billows of smoke in the air.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 11115 block of Vanowen Street Sunday afternoon. The burning area was adjacent to railroad tracks and the Burbank Airport.

Items outside the commercial building that were scorched could be "potential hazardous materials," according to fire officials.

A hazardous materials crew was requested to help with clean up.

It's unclear how the fire was started.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

