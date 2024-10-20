Fire in North Hollywood sends large plume of smoke in the air

The Los Angeles Fire Department was battling an exterior structure fire in North Hollywood that sent billows of smoke in the air.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 11115 block of Vanowen Street Sunday afternoon. The burning area was adjacent to railroad tracks and the Burbank Airport.

Items outside the commercial building that were scorched could be "potential hazardous materials," according to fire officials.

A hazardous materials crew was requested to help with clean up.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear how the fire was started.

This is a developing story, check back for details.