Overnight Fire Burns Inside Vacant Santa Ana Church

Fire burned a vacant church building in Santa Ana Thursday morning, lighting up the night sky as firefighters protected nearby stuctures.

Crews responded to the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, near Main Street, about 2:40 a.m. and found fire going through the roof of an abandoned church and immediately upgraded the call to a third alarm structure fire, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

At about 3:20 a.m., the fire was declared a four-alarm emergency and firefighters took up defensive positions, battling the blaze from the exterior, the OCFA said. Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building and shooting high into the night sky.

At least 100 firefighters are battling the flames, the OCFA said.

Details regarding a cause were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.