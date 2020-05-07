Santa Ana

Overnight Fire Burns Inside Vacant Santa Ana Church

No injuries were reported in the fire on East Santa Ana Boulevard

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire burned a vacant church building in Santa Ana Thursday morning, lighting up the night sky as firefighters protected nearby stuctures.

Crews responded to the 100 block of East Santa Ana Boulevard, near Main Street, about 2:40 a.m. and found fire going through the roof of an abandoned church and immediately upgraded the call to a third alarm structure fire, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

At about 3:20 a.m., the fire was declared a four-alarm emergency and firefighters took up defensive positions, battling the blaze from the exterior, the OCFA said. Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building and shooting high into the night sky.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

California 2 hours ago

California to Unveil Guidelines Allowing Some Businesses to Reopen

restaurants 2 hours ago

What to Expect When California Restaurants Reopen

At least 100 firefighters are battling the flames, the OCFA said. 

Details regarding a cause were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us