Fire crews stop the progress of brush fire in Pacific Palisades

A brush fire was extinguished in Pacific Palisades Wednesday as wildfire concerns kept firefighters on edge across Southern California.

The fire, which was first reported in the 1400 block of N. Palisades Drive, burned about 5 acres and was moving toward heavy vegetation near the Santa Ynez Reservoir before it was declared a knockdown.

Over 60 firefighters worked to stop the progress of the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No structures were damaged, and no injury was reported.