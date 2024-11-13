Wildfires

Fire crews stop the progress of brush fire in Pacific Palisades

No structures were damaged, and no injury was reported. 

By Helen Jeong

LAFD

A brush fire was extinguished in Pacific Palisades Wednesday as wildfire concerns kept firefighters on edge across Southern California.

The fire, which was first reported in the 1400 block of N. Palisades Drive, burned about 5 acres and was moving toward heavy vegetation near the Santa Ynez Reservoir before it was declared a knockdown. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Over 60 firefighters worked to stop the progress of the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

No structures were damaged, and no injury was reported. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Wildfires 18 hours ago

Paradise lost: Ventura County avocado orchard destroyed in Mountain Fire

Wildfires Nov 12

Over 200 buildings destroyed by Ventura County Mountain Fire

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresPacific Palisades
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us