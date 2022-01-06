Los Angeles County Fire Department

Firefighter Dies After Suffering Injuries in Rancho Palos Verdes Fire

Firefighters responded early Thursday to a fire burning in the attic of a home in Rancho Palos Verdes.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles County firefighter, the father of two young boys, has died after suffering injuries Thursday morning during a fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Fire crews were called to the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road at around 2:20 a.m. A fire was burning in the attic of the single-family home.

The firefighter was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. In a statement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, it was announced the firefighter died.

"This morning, our LA County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes," Hahn said. "They were able to save the family inside, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort. This is devastating and my prayers are with his wife and two young sons as well as his friends and colleagues in the Fire Department and everyone that knew and loved him. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

Fire trucks and other department vehicles were at the hospital in Torrance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

