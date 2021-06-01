agua dulce

Firefighter Killed in Shooting at Agua Dulce Fire Station

After reports of the shooting at county Fire Station No. 81, firefighters responded to a fire at a sprawling property about 10 miles away.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An off-duty firefighter opened fire Tuesday morning at a fire station north of Los Angeles, killing a 44-year-old member of the LA County Fire Department, fire officials said.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Details about what led the gunfire were not immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fire Chief Daryl Osby identified the slain firefighter as a 44-year-old man who had been with the department for more than 20 years.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Gabriel Fernandez 1 hour ago

Mother's Bid for Re-Sentencing Denied in Torture-Death of 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez

Azusa Police Department 2 hours ago

Azusa Police Department Hack Broader Than First Suspected

A 54-year-old fire captain was shot and injured. The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in critical, but stable, condition.

During the initial call for help from the fire station to dispatch, the person who made that call was able to identify the attacker by name. Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a pickup truck, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Deputies followed the truck to an Acton house about 10 miles from the shooting scene where a fire broke out. At some point, the individual indicated there were weapons on the property and anyone who approached would be shot, law enforcement sources said. 

Several law enforcement department SUVs and armored SWAT vehicles were parked in the neighborhood in the 2700 block of Bent Spur Drive.

Water-dropping helicopters, usually deployed to fight wildfires, attacked the flames.

A body, believed to be that of the shooter, was found at the property, investigators said.

This article tagged under:

agua dulceshooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us