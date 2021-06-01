Firefighter Killed in Shooting at Agua Dulce Fire Station

An off-duty firefighter opened fire Tuesday morning at a fire station north of Los Angeles, killing a 44-year-old member of the LA County Fire Department, fire officials said.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Details about what led the gunfire were not immediately available.

Fire Chief Daryl Osby identified the slain firefighter as a 44-year-old man who had been with the department for more than 20 years.

A 54-year-old fire captain was shot and injured. The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in critical, but stable, condition.

During the initial call for help from the fire station to dispatch, the person who made that call was able to identify the attacker by name. Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a pickup truck, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Deputies followed the truck to an Acton house about 10 miles from the shooting scene where a fire broke out. At some point, the individual indicated there were weapons on the property and anyone who approached would be shot, law enforcement sources said.

Several law enforcement department SUVs and armored SWAT vehicles were parked in the neighborhood in the 2700 block of Bent Spur Drive.

Water-dropping helicopters, usually deployed to fight wildfires, attacked the flames.

A body, believed to be that of the shooter, was found at the property, investigators said.