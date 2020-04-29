Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury in Pomona Fire

A firefighter was injured during a fire that damaged a business overnight in Pomona.

The firefighter’s injuries were considered minor, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

Crews responded to a burning building near First and Reservoir streets about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire and thick smoke were coming from the approximately 100-foot-by-100-foot structure, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The bulk of the flames were extinguished about 2:05 a.m., but firefighters will remain on scene to put out hot spots, the LACFD said.