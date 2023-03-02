Firefighters Battle Blaze Amid Snow in Lake Arrowhead

Amid snow, firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out in a residential area of the mountain community of Lake Arrowhead Thursday morning.

The fire engulfed a home on the 28000 block of Bill Larchmont Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The department added that multiple people reported hearing an explosion prior to the fire.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed firefighters shoveling snow to try to extinguish the flames, which were burning among large trees and near residential buildings, sending smoke into the air.

Firefighters closed off road access as they used snowcats to get equipment to the area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The community about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles is one of many digging out from the historic snowfall. At Lake Arrowhead Village, crews cleared a parking lot at a Stater Bros., one of the few places in the area where residents can stock up on supplies.