Lake Arrowhead

Firefighters Battle Blaze Amid Snow in Lake Arrowhead

The community about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles is one of many digging out from the historic snowfall

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Amid snow, firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out in a residential area of the mountain community of Lake Arrowhead Thursday morning.

The fire engulfed a home on the 28000 block of Bill Larchmont Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The department added that multiple people reported hearing an explosion prior to the fire.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed firefighters shoveling snow to try to extinguish the flames, which were burning among large trees and near residential buildings, sending smoke into the air.

Firefighters closed off road access as they used snowcats to get equipment to the area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The community about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles is one of many digging out from the historic snowfall. At Lake Arrowhead Village, crews cleared a parking lot at a Stater Bros., one of the few places in the area where residents can stock up on supplies.

This article tagged under:

Lake Arrowhead
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us