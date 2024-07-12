After several challenging days amid excessive heat, firefighters in the San Bernardino National Forest Friday began to make progress in putting out the Vista Fire.

The wildfire, which burned 2,810 acres, was 13% contained as of Friday as more resources and personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Following days of excessive heat, Mother Nature appeared to be helping the firefighters with cooler weather and increased humidity.

“Fire behavior on the Vista Fire was moderated by a marine influence that settled over the fire around midnight, the San Bernardino National Forest Service said Friday.

Authorities also closed public access to more roads, campgrounds and picnic areas, trailheads and recreation areas on Mt. Baldy as the firefighting efforts began to gain traction.

#VistaFireMorning update: 07-11-24

2810 acres

13% Containment

Personnel: 697

See InciWeb page for full update

Vista Fire InciWeb: https://t.co/6pk8rxCcX8

Fire Information: 909-220-4253 7a.m. – 7p.m.

Media Line: 909-220-4290

Email: 2024.vista@firenet.gov pic.twitter.com/LZvaIResiM — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 12, 2024

“Firefighters will take advantage of the cooler and more humid conditions to secure existing containment lines and look for opportunities to go direct with dozers and hand crews, particularly on the northwestern and southern flanks,” the San Bernardino National Forest Service added.

While officials were cautiously optimistic that incoming thunderstorms’ moisture would help the fire crews, they were also concerned that possible dry lightning strikes could lead to new fires.

The Mt. Baldy Resort continued to be under an evacuation order as roadways to Lytle Creek were closed to the public.