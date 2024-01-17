Firefighters cut through double-lock security door to rescue residents in Hollywood house fire

Firefighters sawed through a metal security door to rescue residents in an early morning fire at a Hollywood home.

Two residents were hospitalized after the fire in the 1300 block of North Cherokee Avenue. One was in grave condition.

Four firefighters were hospitalized, but none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

When firefighters arrived at the burning one-story home, they encountered flames, heavy smoke and a metal security door locked on both sides. They used a power saw to cut through the locked door.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"This shows how important it is for our firefighters to be well versed on focible entry," said LAFD Capt. Adam Vangerpen. "We test our tools and equipment every single day because lives are on the line when we get there."

A flashover occurred when fire crews were inside the building.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.