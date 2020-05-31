Simi Valley

Watch an Adorable Reunion After Two Ducklings Are Rescued From a Storm Drain

A mother duck waited across the street as firefighters and residents retrieved here two ducklings from a Simi Valley storm drain.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family is quack together again.

Two ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Saturday in Simi Valley and reunited with Mom, who waited patiently as firefighters and residents pulled her youngsters to safety. 

The ducklings tumbled in to the drain around 7:30 p.m. near Sequoia Avenue and Pine View Drive in the community northwest of Los Angeles. When Ventura County firefighters responded, one of the ducklings had already been rescued by residents.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Fairfax 1 hour ago

Dozens of Businesses Damaged at Flashpoint of Violence in the Fairfax District

protests 2 hours ago

Daylight Reveals the Extent of Destruction in Fairfax District

A firefighter climbed into the storm drain to retrieve the second duckling. 

The mother duck waited across the street with at least two other ducklings. The wayward two hustled to catch up before the family waddled off together. 

This article tagged under:

Simi ValleyDucks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us