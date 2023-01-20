Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home

Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove.

Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Firefighters snapped a photo with the rescued dog after the fire.

