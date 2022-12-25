Buena Park

Firefighters Lift Spirits of Nine People Stuck in Hotel Elevator on Christmas Eve

Two families were rescued from a stuck elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least they’ll have a story to tell.

Nine people, including some on a holiday visit from Tahiti, were rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hotel elevator on Christmas Eve. 

Orange County firefighters responded to the hotel in Buena Park just before 10 a.m. Friday in the  7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. Two families were inside an elevator stuck between floors. 

Some of the rescued people stopped by the fire station to thank firefighters and wish them a merry Christmas, the fire department said.

