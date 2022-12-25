Firefighters Lift Spirits of Nine People Stuck in Hotel Elevator on Christmas Eve

At least they’ll have a story to tell.

Nine people, including some on a holiday visit from Tahiti, were rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hotel elevator on Christmas Eve.

Orange County firefighters responded to the hotel in Buena Park just before 10 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. Two families were inside an elevator stuck between floors.

Some of the rescued people stopped by the fire station to thank firefighters and wish them a merry Christmas, the fire department said.

