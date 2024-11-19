Firefighters attempt to rescue woman stuck in tunnel in Westlake

A rescue operation is underway in Westlake after a woman was reported stuck inside a tunnel and unable to get out Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. at the 500 block of Bixel Street, firefighters reported to the scene of a woman who had appeared to have gone down an opening that led into a tunnel and was not able to get out on her own.

“LAFD arrived on scene, upon further investigation and assessing the patient she does not mention any injuries and is not in distress,” the department said.