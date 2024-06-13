Firefighters respond to 2 fires within hours in South LA; nearby church damaged

Firefighters on Thursday were investigating a fire that broke out in a South Los Angeles building for the second time this week, causing extensive damage to a nearby church.

Today’s fire was reported in the building located on the 2100 block of West Slauson Avenue at about 3:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That fire spread to the neighboring Holy Apostolic Church and caused extensive damage.

The fire is believed to have started at an upholstery building adjacent to the church.

More than 80 firefighters extinguished the fire in a little more than an hour but remained on scene to douse some hot spots.

Three residents were evacuated from a nearby residence and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews arrived at the same location around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, and in this case they were able to prevent flames from spreading to the church, said LAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.