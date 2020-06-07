First Mass With Faithful Present Celebrated Since March

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez Sunday celebrated the first Mass with faithful present since parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Los Angeles suspended public Mass on March 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the 10 a.m. Mass was limited to 100 people following the guidelines and regulations set by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the archdiocese. Wearing a face cover and social distancing were required.

All those attending the Mass were required to participate in a six-question health screening.

Those who are over 65 years of age, have any underling health conditions or experiencing any coronavirus symptoms were encouraged to watch a livestream at www.facebook.com/lacatholics.

Doors to cathedral were immediately closed following the Mass so sanitizing measures could be undertaken, Itzel Magana, the archdiocese's media and public relations manager, told City News Service.

Starting Monday, Mass will be celebrated at the cathedral in English weekdays at 8 a.m. with no more than 100 parishioners in attendance.

The Masses will continue to be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/lacatholics.

Los Angeles County announced a further loosening of its Safer At Home restrictions on May 26, including allowing the resumption of in-person services at churches and other houses of worship although such services will be restricted to 25% of building capacity, or 100 people, whichever is lower.