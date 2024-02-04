First measles case since 2020 confirmed in L.A. County. Here are steps to prevent exposure

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the county's first measles case this year from a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while infectious.

The department said Thursday the infected person arrived on a Turkish Airlines 009 flight at Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) Terminal B, Gate 157 on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. According to the press release, the person also visited a Chick-fil-A establishment located at 18521 Devonshire St., Northridge, Calif., 91324.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is highly contagious…it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.”

L.A. Public Health believes people who were at the restaurant between 8 to 10:30 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles. Other locations where possible exposures may have occurred are still being investigated.

This marks the first case of measles since 2020 in L.A. County. In 2019, the county reported an outbreak of 20 cases, followed by five cases in 2020. According to L.A. Public Health, most of these cases were not immunized or were unaware they had never been immunized or affected by the virus.

What are the symptoms?

Measles is a disease caused by a contagious virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC concludes that measles can be spread through the air by coughing, sneezing or breathing. Initial symptoms include:

Cough

Runny nose

Red, water eyes or pink eye

High fever above 101 degrees Fahrenheit, may spike to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

These symptoms may appear between 7 to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC. More severe symptoms may also take place soon after. Those symptoms include:

Koplik spots or tiny white spots inside the mouth

Rashes, flat red spots on the face, neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

The red spots may begin flat and later turn into bumps. The spots may also join together as it spreads throughout the body. For some people, a fever may develop simultaneous to the appearance of a rash.

How to prevent exposure?

The CDC and L.A. Public Health suggest getting vaccinated as a way to avoid exposure. There are two vaccine options: The MMR vaccine protects against mumps and rubella, and the MMRV vaccine protects against mumps, rubella and varicella.

The CDC recommends children get their first dose around 12 to 15 months old and the second dose when they are 4 to 6 years old. Infants 6 to 11 months are also recommended a dose of MMR vaccine before traveling internationally, but will not count as part of their routine vaccination series.

Both vaccines are administered in two doses, making it 97% more effective against measles according to L.A. Public Health. Insured individuals can check with their healthcare providers or local pharmacies to verify what vaccines are offered.

To locate free or low-cost immunizations, call 2-1-1 or visit the L.A. County Public Health website. For more information on vaccines, call the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473.