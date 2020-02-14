Five Hurt, Including Toddler, in Sylmar Crash

One person was critically hurt, likely a toddler, and four others taken to the hospital in a two-car crash in Sylmar, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The crash occurred at 2:37 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway near the 5 Freeway.

Los Angeles City Fire officials said a 3-year-old boy was reportedly ejected from his car seat.

Others who were taken to the hospital include a 12-year-old, a 42-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy, according to city fire officials.

Eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed at Yarnell for an unknown duration.