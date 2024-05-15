U.S. flags lowered to half-staff for National Peace Officers Memorial Day

U.S. flags were lowered to half-staff Wednesday in California and around the country in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 in honor of local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

"Every day, police officers pin on their shields and walk out the door, rushing into harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe," a White House proclamation by President Joe Biden issued May 10 said. "Being a police officer is more than what they do — it is who they are. On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we recognize the incredible courage of our Nation’s police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay."

Sixty law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year, according to the FBI.

The White House proclamation directs that the U.S. flag fly at half-staff. A service recognizing National Peace Officers Memorial Day was held Wednesday on the West Front of the United States Capitol.

Police Week is May 12-18. Events include local memorial services. Many law enforcement officers also travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in national services.