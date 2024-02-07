Flood watches, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect as storm continues to batter SoCal

As an atmospheric river-fueled storm continues to pour a generous amount of rainfall over Southern California, Southland counties are under several severe weather alerts due to incoming thunderstorms and possible flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the following alerts are under effect:

Los Angeles County

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Flash flood warning, until 3 a.m. Thursday – Rainfall has the potential to fall from 0.5 to 1 inch in 45 minutes in some areas of the county. Areas that may be most impacted by this warning include Chatsworth, Northridge, Santa Monica, Hollywood, Downtown LA and more.

Severe thunderstorm warning, until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday – Several communities from Inglewood to Thousand Oaks can expect thunderstorms that have the potential to bring isolated gusts of up to 70 mph.

Flood advisory, until 1 a.m. Thursday – Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in a large portion of Los Angeles County. NWS urges drivers to take extra precaution on the road and avoid driving through flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the agency.

Flood watch, until midnight Thursday – Hillside areas and the foothills, such as the Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains, Puente Hills and other similar areas face the risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall

High surf advisory, until 12 p.m. Friday – All county beaches, Catalina Island and the Malibu coast face waves that could peak at 5 to 8 feet. Minor coastal flooding is also possible. Rip currents also pose a danger to swimmers and surfers, so it’s best to avoid the sea if possible.

Crumbling hillsides closed a stretch of Mulholland Drive Wednesday a day after a record-setting storm brought steady rain to Los Angeles. Video broadcast Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024 on the NBC4 News at 3 p.m.

Ventura County

Flash flood warning, until 2 a.m. Thursday – Rainfall has the potential to fall from 0.5 to 1 inch in 45 minutes in some areas of the county. Areas that may be most impacted by this warning include Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

Severe thunderstorm warning, until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday – eastern Ventura faces bands of showers that may bring in up to 70 mph winds.

Flood advisory, until 11 p.m. Wednesday – Thanks to excessive rainfall, some areas of Ventura County should brace for flooding. Possibly affected areas include Ojai, Oxnard, Camarillo, and more.

Coastal flood advisory, until 12 p.m. Friday – Waves have the potential to peak at 7 to 10 feet thanks to the storm, and strong rip currents pose a danger to swimmers and surfers.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued on Sunday in Ventura County due to a slow-moving storm bringing threats of flooding.

Orange County

Flood watch, until 6 a.m. Thursday – Foothills and coastal areas of Orange County may experience flooding due to the storm. According to NWS, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

San Bernardino County

Flood watch, until 6 a.m. Thursday – Widespread showers will create the potential for flooding in the San Bernardino County mountains, NWS warns. “Hourly rainfall rates of 0.30-0.40 inches per hour, locally up to 0.50 inches per hour are expected. This additional rain falling on already saturated soil will increase the flood potential, especially if training of cells with high-intensity rainfall occurs,” the National Weather Service said.

Flood advisory, until 11:10 p.m. Wednesday – Minor flooding may occur in parts of San Bernardino County, most likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Flash Flood Warning including Los Angeles CA, Long Beach CA and Pomona CA until 3:00 AM PST pic.twitter.com/cqX6VoMX1p — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 8, 2024

Riverside County

Flood advisory, until 11:10 p.m. Wednesday -- Residents in poor drainage areas and low-lying elevations should prepare for the possibility of flooding brought upon by the storm.

Flood watch, until 6 a.m. Thursday – Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding in Riverside County valleys, according to NWS.