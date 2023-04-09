Fontana Teacher Caught on Video Using Racial Slur

A video posted to social media shows a Fontana teacher saying a racial slur and asking a student to repeat it and the Fontana Unified School District is now addressing the incident.

The Fontana Unified School District called the incident at Sequoia Middle School an “unfortunate exchange that occurred between a student and a teacher.”

Concerned parents say this behavior should never be tolerated especially in a school.

The video was filmed by another student in the classroom.

The Sequoia Middle School teacher can be seen standing in front of a student encouraging the student to repeat the racial slur.

The district did not identify the teacher or say whether they were disciplined.

"I don’t think it’s right for it to happen anywhere in the world, especially what’s going on now, it’s really too bad it happened right here across the street," David Ortiz, a Fontana resident said. "It shouldn’t happen, teachers should have a better sense just like everybody else growing up and not pick on little kids or use racial slurs."

The Fontana Unified School District issued a statement saying in part:

“While the use of the word was in connection to its use in a historical literary work, there was a lack of understanding regarding the emotional impact of using this word could have on our students. As a District, we take such incidents very seriously and we are committed to ensuring that our learning environment is inclusive and welcoming for all students.”

The district says they do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice and they are planning to provide training for the staff and teachers to create a more inclusive environment.

The City of Fontana and other community groups are also partnering with the district to create a Community Round Table and everyone is invited to participate including students and their families.