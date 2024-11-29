Wildlife

Watch Live: Firefighters battling a brush fire in Riverside County

The fire, which was first reported in Fontana, has spread to the Jurupa Valley area.

By Helen Jeong

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Fontana Thursday evening.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Within hours the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed.

As of 7:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials issued an evacuation warning in the Fontana area north of the 60 Freeway and east of Country Village Road near the Riverside/San Bernardino County line. 

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area.

