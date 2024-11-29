Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Fontana Thursday evening.

The Canyon Crest Fire was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Within hours the blaze grew to over 80 acres with a moderate rate of speed.

FONTANA (UPDATE): #Canyon Crest IC now reporting 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread. 3rd alarm is arriving on scene with #SBCOFD dozer en route. BC140 going into Unified Command with @CALFIRERRU Battalion 4. pic.twitter.com/QjsSjoSGVK — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

As of 7:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials issued an evacuation warning in the Fontana area north of the 60 Freeway and east of Country Village Road near the Riverside/San Bernardino County line.

FONTANA (UPDATE): EVACUATION WARNING has been placed for RIVERSIDE COUNTY. Area under WARNING is NORTH of 60 Fwy, EAST of Country Village Rd, SOUTH of Riverside/San Bernardino County Line and West of Sierra Ave. @CALFIRERRU is now assuming Incident Command. Additional order… pic.twitter.com/j8n0jpWstc — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 29, 2024

The flames fanned by windy conditions were spread to the Jurupa Valley area.