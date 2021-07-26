Food 4 Less Stores to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in California

The Food 4 Less chain of stores will offer vaccination clinics beginning July 26 at 19 of its branches in California.

Some locations will offer one-day clinics while others will run multiple days on different dates. Each branch where the clinic is located will offer a $ 20 gift card for the first 25 people to receive a vaccine on the spot.

"As California grocers, we have the opportunity to reach hundreds of shoppers and associates in communities across the state," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food 4 Less and Foods Co.

"We are proud to work together with state and local health departments to do our part by offering our associates and customers more convenient ways to get vaccinated and then celebrate with a gift card to help them shop."

Vaccination days will be held in the cities of Apple Valley, Bakersfield, Beaumont, Colton, Highland, Los Angeles, Moreno Valley, Riverside, Salinas, and San Francisco.

Below you will find a list of clinic locations, dates and times.

Los Angeles County

Hawaiian Gardens: 12222 Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716 / July 26/ 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Highland Park: 5100 N Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042 / July 27 / 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 pm.

Los Angeles: 5318 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90042 / August 5 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 pm.

Los Angeles: 1091 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90042 / August 11 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 pm

North Hills: 16208 Parthenia St., North Hills, CA 91343 / August 16 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson Park: 1748 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018 / August 9 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 pm.

Harbor City: 851 Sepulveda Ave., Torrance, CA 90502 / August 12 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 pm.

Pomona: 2090 S. Garvey Ave., Pomona, CA 91766 / August 13 / 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 pm.

Inland empire

Apple Valley: 20801 Bear Valley Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308 / Aug 2, Aug 9, Aug 16, Aug 23, Aug 30/ 2 - 6 p.m.

Beaumont: 1691 E. 6th Ave, Beaumont, CA 92223 / August 4 and 11/ 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Colton: 1150 N. Pepper Ave, Colton, CA 92324 / Aug 7, Aug 14, Aug 21, Aug 28/ 2 - 6 p.m.

Highland: 26529 Highland Ave., Highland 92346 / Aug 6, Aug 13, Aug 20, Aug 27/ 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Moreno Valley: 24440 Alessandro Blvd., Moreno Valley, CA 92553 / August 6/ 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Riverside: 4250 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside 92503 / Aug 3/ 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Kern County

Bakersfield: 1801 White Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304 / July 26, August 4, August 16/ 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bakersfield: 2505 Haley Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305 / July 26, August 4, August 16/ 9 a.m. 12 p.m.

Northern California

Northern California Salinas: 1030 E. Alisal, Salinas, CA 93905 / July 29, August 19 / 3:45 p.m. - 6 p.m.

San Francisco: 345 Williams Ave., San Francisco, CA 94124 / July 27, August 3, August 17 and August 24/ 12 - 4 p.m.

San Francisco: 1800 Folsom St., San Francisco, CA 91403 / July 27, August 3, August 17 and August 24, 12 - 4 p.m.

All clinics are free and open to the public, along with Food 4 Less and Foods Co employees and their families.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow you to reserve an appointment in advance by clicking here.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or help finding appointments, click here.

